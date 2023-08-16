Stoke City and Swansea City dealt transfer blow as Chelsea’s stance over 20-year-old emerges

Stoke City and Swansea City target Bashir Humphreys has a growing chance of staying with Chelsea this season, Wales Online has said.

20-year-old centre-back Humphreys has caught the eye in his break into first-team football. He’s tasted senior action with Chelsea while also spending a spell on loan in Germany with SC Paderborn last season.

The youngster has been linked with a fresh loan move this summer too. Plenty of Championship sides have been mentioned as admirers but recent reports said Stoke City are interested while Swansea City are pushing to get a deal done this week.

Now though, the Swans and the Potters look to have been dealt a blow in their respective pursuits.

Wales Online reports that Chelsea are increasingly likely to keep Humphreys at Stamford Bridge after his impressive pre-season. A decision has not been made yet, so time will tell just what conclusion the matter comes to this summer.

Time will tell

A Championship move seems like a good next step for Humphreys to take after his spell in Germany but if Chelsea plan on keeping him around the team, Stoke City and Swansea City might have no choice but to turn their attentions elsewhere.

For now, it seems they’ll have to play a waiting game for the centre-back. Time will tell if the two sides opt to sign another player rather than wait for Humphreys, but he’d certainly make for a solid addition.

Left-footed centre-backs are a hot commodity these days and to get one of his ability on loan would present smart business for any Championship side, hence the interest he has drawn this summer. Humphreys has spent much of his career to date in youth football but at 20, he looks ready to step up and play at a senior level on a regular basis.