Southampton join Leeds United and Leicester City in Premier League defender chase

Southampton have joined Leeds United and Leicester City in pursuit of Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, reports John Percy.

Southampton are the latest club to be linked with a move for the Premier League defender this summer.

Harwood-Bellis, 21, spent last season on loan at Burnley and helped the Clarets win promotion to the Championship under Vincent Kompany.

He has since returned to the Etihad Stadium following the expiration of his loan deal at Turf Moor but is wanted back in the second tier now by a few clubs including the Saints, as per The Telegraph reporter Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a loan target for Championship clubs including Leicester, Leeds and Southampton. City are also open to selling the England under-21 captain at the right price before the window closes #mcfc #lcfc #lufc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 16, 2023

Southampton join chase

Southampton could see the youngster as someone to bolster their defensive department before the transfer deadline on 1st September. He fits in with the passing out the back style of play that Russell Martin’s likes to play.

However, the Hampshire side will have to see off competition from elsewhere to land him amid links to fellow newly relegation pair Leeds and Leicester.

Harwood-Bellis has been on the books at City for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the top flight outfit. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the years and has played eight times for their first-team under Pep Guardiola.

Prior to his temporary switch to Burnley 12 months ago, the England youth international had experienced loan spells away at Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht and Stoke City.

He was a hit with the Clarets last term and made 35 appearances in all competitions to help them win the title.

The Stockport-born man has a whole host of clubs interested in him now and may well move on before the end of the window.