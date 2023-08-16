Reports claim Leeds United man may stay at the club despite rumoured Serie A move

Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde may stay at the club despite reports claiming he was set to move to Italy, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Hjelde, 19, has played twice for Leeds United so far this season.

The versatile defender can play left back or centrally and last year spent sometime at Rotherham United in the Championship. He played 13 games on loan helping keep his side in the division and returned to the Whites earlier in the summer following Leeds United’s relegation.

The Norway U21 international is a big prospect. He needs a full season in senior football to develop and Leeds United being in the second tier may prove the perfect opportunity.

However, reports broke earlier in the week linking Hjelde with a move to Serie A side Salernitana. It was said a deal could’ve been completed by Thursday.

But the latest update suggests due to Junior Firpo’s injury, Hjelde will likely not leave Elland Road at the minute with the Whites lacking depth.

The best move for him

The 19-year-old will be competing against some very strong players for a spot in Daniel Farke’s side this season. Competition for spots is healthy, but Hjelde needs that game time to develop and if he won’t get it at Elland Road then a move away would’ve probably suited him more.

However, his chance will come this season and if it does the youngster has to be ready to impress and make it his own.

Leeds United could still lose a few key players between now and the deadline so it isn’t a surprise they don’t want to lose Hjelde with their squad thin as it is.

The recruitment team will be working hard to add bodies to the squad before the deadline, but with other areas looking like a priority at the moment it seems unlikely Hjelde will be given an avenue to depart this summer.

Up next for Leeds United is a home outing against West Brom this Friday.