Portsmouth man facing lengthy spell out injured, surgery planned

Lowery, 25, joined Portsmouth from Crewe Alexandra last summer. He joined Pompey having made 32 appearances in the 2021/22 season for Crewe Alexandra picking up eight goal contributions along the way.

He made 21 appearances across all competitions for Pompey in his first year at the club last time around, and there was hope of more consistent game time this time around.

However, Lowery has suffered a big setback with the midfielder now set to face up to five months out with a knee meniscus tear.

Speaking to The News on the situation, Mousinho admitted his man will need surgery this week. He said:

“It’s sort of what we expected – Tom is due for surgery on Thursday.

“It’s a meniscus injury and it’s going to be anywhere from three to five months unfortunately – because they don’t know what it will be until they actually get in there.

“It’s a real shame for Tom. He’s gutted but I think he was half expecting the news. It’s a real long-termer and real unfortunate.”

A hammer blow

Portsmouth look strong this season and could well mount a promotion challenge this year in the third tier.

Their summer business has been strong, but an 11 isn’t enough to win promotion, teams need a good squad and losing Lowery does weaken their squad.

The 25-year-old is a reliable performer who will now be out of action potentially as far ahead as January.

Lowery could still have a role to play in the dressing room with Mousinho touching on his good character, but it will be hoped by Lowery that he gets to play a role on the pitch with a smooth road to recovery.

There is still time to make some moves in the transfer window, but it remains to be seen whether Pompey will target anymore additions at this stage.

Pompey have started well with seven points from three. Up next for Mousinho’s men is a home clash against Cheltenham Town this weekend.