Millwall forward set to complete surprise move to Denmark

Millwall forward Tyler Burey is set to join Danish club Odense BK on a permanent deal, as per reporter Richard Cawley.

Millwall man Burey has played 58 times for the club since joining from AFC Wimbledon as a youngster and making his way into the senior team. He caught the eye despite injury in a loan spell with Hartlepool United and since then, he’s been in and around Gary Rowett’s first-team.

However, speculation of a summer exit has been rife and after a rumoured move to Oxford United failed to come to fruition, it looks as though the 22-year-old is set to make a surprise switch abroad.

Trusted reporter Cawley has said on Twitter that Burey is set to join Danish side Odense BK on a permanent basis.

Burey doesn’t figure in Rowett’s plans moving forward, so it will be hoped he can kick on in Denmark after four years at The Den. In his time with the club, he scored three goals and provided one assist for Millwall’s first-team.

Best for all?

At 22, the most important thing for Burey is finding regular game time. If he isn’t going to get that at The Den, it seems best for all that he moves on and finds minutes elsewhere. It’s a surprise to see him switching to Denmark but plenty of players have found success abroad after starting out in England, so Burey will be hoping to follow that well-trodden path.

His speed and versatility makes him a valuable squad member but given his place in Millwall’s pecking order, you can’t help but think he’ll fare better off elsewhere.

Four games into the Danish Superliga season, Odense sit in 8th place out of 12. The bottom six teams go into a relegation round once the regular season is done, while the top six enter a Championship round.