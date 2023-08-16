Mansfield Town dealt huge blow with 25-year-old set for up to a year out after midweek injury

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said centre-back Alfie Kilgour could be out for as much as a year after rupturing his achilles against Doncaster Rovers.

Mansfield Town signed centre-back Kilgour from Bristol Rovers in January, ending his long-term affiliation with the Gas.

The 25-year-old quickly became an influential figure with the Stags, playing all 90 minutes in every League One game left in the 2022/23 season after his arrival. He even scored three goals in his first four starts.

Kilgour was forced off in the early stages of Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers. He went down with no opposition players near him, ending his night early on.

Now, speaking to the club’s official website, Mansfield boss Clough has revealed the worst.

Kilgour has ruptured his achilles and will not play again this season. The defender is facing as much as nine to 12 months on the sidelines and could make a return for pre-season next year. Clough said:

“It was so innocuous. Alfie stepped back with no-one near him.

“He’ll be out for nine to twelve months and might be fit for next pre-season.

“His form, his presence and performances since coming into the club in January have been immaculate. He’ll have a scan to confirm, [and then] an operation as soon as possible. He’ll be in a boot for a while and will then start the long road to recovery.”

What next?

As Clough said, next up for Kilgour will be a scan for confirmation before undergoing surgery before he can start to recover.

From the club’s perspective, it will force their hand in the transfer market. A partnership of Kilgour and new signing Aden Flint looked to have the potential to be one of the division’s strongest but with half of that duo out for the year, another signing is needed.

Baily Cargill is an option at the heart of defence. Youngster George Cooper is another available for selection while John-Joe O’Toole remains on the books, though he is injured. Signing another player looks like a matter of importance though as not only was Kilgour a key player, but a key leader too.

He has donned the captain’s armband for every game this season before being forced off on Tuesday.