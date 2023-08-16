Lincoln City skipper wanted by Championship clubs

Lincoln City could face a battle to keep hold of the defender between now and the end of the transfer window with other teams eyeing a swoop.

O’Connor, 26, joined the Imps last summer and has since become a key player for them in the heart of defence at the LNER Stadium.

Football Insider claim the club are expecting bids for him from the second tier over the course of the next 24 hours.

Lincoln face battle

Lincoln will hope that they can fend off suitors to keep hold of O’Connor beyond the deadline on 1st September. He is an important member of Mark Kennedy’s side and has become their skipper.

He has made 57 appearances for them in all competitions since joining them 12 months ago and has chipped in with three goals from the back. He penned a ‘long-term’ deal when his signed, as detailed on the official club website.

O’Connor started out in his native Ireland with Limerick and broke into their first-team as a youngster before making the switch over to England. He was snapped up by Leeds United and spent two years on the books at Elland Road, part of which he spent out on loan in the Football League at Blackpool and Bradford City to get experience under his belt.

The latter signed him permanently in 2019 and he stayed at Valley Parade for three campaigns before leaving for Lincoln.

O’Connor has featured in every game for Kennedy’s side so far this term and was part of the team that drew 2-2 away at Northampton Town last night. They stormed into a 2-0 goal lead but were pegged back by two late goals by the Cobblers.