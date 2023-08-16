Leeds United and Southampton were among the four sides watching Aberdeen man Duk in action against Celtic ahead of a potential summer swoop, as per Darren Witcoop.

Leeds United and Southampton are both looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League after relegation last season but both sides have more work to do before the transfer window ends on September 1st.

Unsurprisingly, both sides have been linked with a whole host of players this summer and now, a new player has emerged on the radars of the Whites and the Saints.

Reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that both Leeds and Southampton were in attendance of Aberdeen’s clash with Celtic at the weekend to watch Cape Verde international Duk. He provided an assist in a 3-1 defeat at Pittodrie.

Both have watched him ahead of a possible bid later this summer, it is said.

Duk joined Aberdeen last summer and has been a star player since. Playing as a striker or on the left-wing, the 23-year-old managed 18 goals and six assists in 43 games across all competitions last season following his move from Benfica.

Ready for the EFL?

Duk had performed well for Benfica’s U23s and B team before his move to Scotland, where he has really been able to showcase his talents.

Plenty of players look capable of playing at a higher level and Duk is certainly one of them. A move to a top Championship club like Leeds United or Southampton could be ideal as he has the talent to play in the top-flight in the future, which is exactly where those two clubs want to be.

He’s under contract until 2025 and given his importance to Aberdeen, they should be able to demand a decent fee for the Lisbon-born forward. Time will tell if the rumoured interest transpires into anything serious though after this recent scouting trip.