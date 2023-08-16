Leeds United and West Brom keen on swoop for Millwall man

Millwall could face a battle to keep hold of the centre-back between now and the end of the transfer window amid interest from other Championship clubs.

Cooper, 28, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Millwall and is due to become a free agent in June 2024 as things stand.

Football Insider claim Leeds and West Brom are the latest clubs to show an interest in luring him away from London this summer with Rangers linked last week.

Millwall man wanted

Leeds have made a slow start to life back in the second tier and have picked up one point from their first two league outings. They could see Cooper as someone to bolster their defensive department.

West Brom have been patient with their recruitment since the end of last term but could look to bolster their ranks before the deadline on 1st September.

Cooper has been on the books at Millwall since 2017 and has been a key player for them over the last six years. He has made 253 appearances in all competitions for them to date and has chipped in with 21 goals from the back.

He started out at local side Reading and rose up through their academy ranks before going on to play 54 times for their first-team.

The Berkshire-born man has become an established defender at Championship level and would be a shrewd addition by either Leeds or West Brom if they were able to get him over the next couple of months.

Millwall risk losing him for free next year unless they cash in now or in January, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on a new deal anytime soon.