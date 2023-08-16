Hull City defender heads out the exit door on loan

Hull City defender Jack Leckie has joined Farsley Celtic on loan, as announced by the official club Twitter page.

Hull City have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some game time.

Leckie, 19, has joined the National League North side on a season-long loan deal.

He made his debut for his new club last night in their 1-1 draw at home to South Shields and came off the bench.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Hull loan exit

Hull could see Leckie as one for the future and will be hoping he can get plenty of minutes under his belt at Farsley to boost his development. He is due to return to the MKM Stadium next year now.

The centre-back was on the books at Newcastle United from 2007 to 2020 and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side. However, they decided to cut ties with him three years ago when his contract expired.

Burnley subsequently came calling for him and he left the North East to put pen-to-paper on a deal at Turf Moor. He then spent two years in Lancashire before linking up with the Tigers.

Leckie’s contract with the East Yorkshire outfit expires in June 2024 meaning he is in the final 12 months of his deal. However, the club hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Hull are no strangers to giving youngsters a chance in their first-team and he will fancy his chances of breaking into their starting XI down the line. The likes of Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming and Keane Lewis-Potter have all risen up into the team over recent years, with the latter landing a Premier League switch to Brentford last summer.