Fleetwood Town enter transfer talks with 36-year-old striker

Fleetwood Town are in talks over a potential deal for veteran striker Steven Fletcher, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Fletcher’s name is one that EFL fans should be more than familiar with. The 36-year-old has spent spells in England with Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, notching a total of 48 goals in 196 Championship games while also making 189 Premier League appearances.

The veteran is a free agent now though after his contract with Dundee United expired at the end of last season.

He could make a return to the Football League though, with reports of talks over a Fleetwood Town move emerging.

Trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that manager Scott Brown is in talks with the 33-time Scotland international over a potential move to the Highbury Stadium. As a free agent, he would cost Fleetwood nothing and would bring a serious level of experience to the Cod Army’s frontline.

Brown’s attacking options

Another striker or two wouldn’t go amiss for Brown and Fleetwood Town, so the hope will be that a deal for Fletcher can come to fruition. Jayden Stockley and Jack Marriott are the two natural strikers on the books but Promise Omechere can and has played up front before too.

In Stockley and Marriott the Cod Army have two strikers with bags of EFL experience to their name. Fletcher only adds further pedigree tot that frontline and given how he has previously succeeded at a higher level, the hope will be that he can find form in League One.

He managed 10 goals and six assists in 39 games across all competitions for Dundee United last season, showing there’s still goals in Fletcher too.