Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is not a target for Everton, a report from the Liverpool Echo has said.

Southampton’s veteran ‘keeper McCarthy has been serving as Gavin Bazunu’s backup in the early stages of the season.

He played in the thoroughly disappointing EFL Cup defeat to Gillingham but has been on the bench for both Championship games thus far. The 33-year-old has drawn top-flight interest though as clubs eye competition in between the sticks.

Everton are among those said to be admirers of McCarthy but now, fresh claims have emerged on the rumoured interest.

The Liverpool Echo states that the experienced goalkeeper is not a target at Goodison Park.

McCarthy has two years remaining on his Southampton contract but it could be that he moves on before then. He signed from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016 and has played 139 times for the club since then, keeping 35 clean sheets in the process.

Staying put?

Former club Crystal Palace were also said to be eyeing McCarthy in the original reports so time will tell if anything comes of those links. However, it seems he won’t be heading to Merseyside, perhaps increasing his chances of remaining with Southampton beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Bazunu looks to have the backing of Russell Martin and as a promising young ‘keeper, the hope will be that he can really develop and take his game to another level this year.

That means McCarthy probably won’t taste that much action again but if he is left to serve as no.2, his experience and pedigree should make him a valuable player to have around if a move doesn’t come to fruition. There is still time for things to change this summer though with a matter of weeks left in the window.