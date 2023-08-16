Encouraging Leeds United update emerges as £20m man returns to training – Sinisterra hope also mentioned

Leeds United have not abandoned hope of keeping midfielder Tyler Adams and winger Luis Sinisterra, reporter Graham Smyth has said.

Doubt has surrounded the futures of Leeds United duo Adams and Sinisterra for a while now.

It looked as though American midfielder Adams would be heading for Chelsea before they pulled the plug on a deal. Then, Bournemouth looked primed to swoop in after triggering the £20m release clause in his contract.

Winger Sinisterra was unavailable against Birmingham City at the weekend too but now, intriguing updates have emerged on both players.

Shortly after reporter Adam Pope stated on Twitter that Adams had returned to training with Leeds, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth stated that hope of keeping both him and Colombia’s Sinisterra is still alive.

That hope of keeping both Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams appears, as things stand, to be alive. Adams trained this morning at Thorp Arch we're told. Let's hope this clarity comes quickly. Farke's feelings on the exit clauses couldn't be clearer though.#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) August 16, 2023

Farke was quizzed about the Sinisterra situation but remained coy amid potential legal issues, as per Phil Hay. Hay later added that there was a ‘pretty strong hint’ that release clauses have now expired, leading to this increased chance of certain players staying.

Time will tell

Although Adams’ return to training might be a cause for cautious optimism, time will tell just how this situation is to pan out.

It’s been a mess off the pitch for Leeds United for a while now and relegation means they’re being made to pay for their previous shortcomings. It has impacted their form on the pitch too, giving Farke a tough start to life at Elland Road.

If Adams’ release clause has expired, it means Leeds can try to hold onto him if they wish but that’s not to say further interest won’t emerge. The Sinisterra situation seems even more complicated and with suggestions of legal matters being involved, it remains to be seen just when this saga comes to a conclusion.