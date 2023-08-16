Derby County’s loss to Oxford United watched by Championship boss amid transfer target links

Derby County’s clash against Oxford United was watched by Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, reports Ryan Conway.

Derby County are facing a battle to keep hold of midfielder Max Bird amid interest from the Tigers.

The Championship side are keen to strike a deal to land the League One man and they have had two bids rejected for him already, with the player believed to be eager to make the move up a division to the MKM Stadium, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

In this latest update, journalist Conway has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Rosenior was in attendance at Pride Park last night.

Also Liam Rosenior left after the second goal. Game wrapped. He’s got a bid for Max Bird to submit. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 15, 2023

Derby man eyed

Derby have until the deadline on 1st September to keep hold of Bird. He has entered the final 12 months of his deal with the third tier outfit and they risk losing him for free in June 2024 if they don’t cash in on him this summer or in January, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

It would be hard the Rams to stand in his way of a move to Hull if his price tag is met. Bird will want to play in the highest division he can and would be teammates with the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore in the middle of the park.

He has been with his current club for his whole career to date and has been a regular for them over recent years. The Burton-born man broke into their first-team in 2018 and has since made 163 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

Derby are back in action this weekend against Fleetwood Town at home as they look to bounce back from their loss to Oxford.