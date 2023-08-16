Charlton Athletic casting eyes over free agent after Coventry City exit

Charlton Athletic are casting their eyes over free agent defender Fankaty Dabo following his exit from Coventry City, reports Alan Nixon.

Charlton Athletic are letting the defender train with him as he hunts for a new club.

Dabo, 27, cut ties with Coventry at the end of last season when his contract expired and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

Reporter Nixon has confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below) that the player is training with the Addicks at the moment.

Option for Charlton

Dabo would give Charlton more competition and depth in defence if they decide to hand him a deal. The fact he is available for nothing means he would be a relatively risk-free addition as it wouldn’t require a transfer fee to lure him to The Valley.

The full-back is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 206 appearances in his career in all competitions to date.

Dabo started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League club. However, he never represented them at first-team level.

Instead, he had loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Swindon Town, Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam to gain experience before Coventry City snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2019.

He went on to become a key player for the Sky Blues and helped them gain promotion from League One in his first season under Mark Robins. The Southwark-born man played 131 games altogether during his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena before his exit at the end of June.

Dabo missed the decisive penalty for Coventry in their Championship play-off final loss to Luton Town at Wembley in his final outing.