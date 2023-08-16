Bradford City boss Hughes hails 25-year-old after Stockport County draw

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has heaped praise on Alex Pattison following their draw away at Stockport County last night.

Bradford City drew 1-1 at Edgeley Park against the Hatters and their summer recruit got himself on the scoresheet again to make it three goals in three games.

The Bantams had the chance to win the game against Dave Challinor’s side but striker Andy Cook saw his late penalty saved by Ben Hinchcliffe.

Hughes praised Pattison after the match, as per the official club website: “The additions of Clarke Oduor and more notably Alex Pattison – who has had a very good start to his time here – have really helped us.

“Patto looks like he will score in every game, just by his understanding of the runs he needs to make. We hope he keeps that form up, because at the moment he looks very difficult to stop in that midfield role.”

Bradford man shines

Bradford swooped to sign Pattison, 25, in late June from fellow League Two side Harrogate Town to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park. He has since adapted to life at Valley Parade with ease and is becoming a popular already already.

The Darlington-born man started his career at Middlesbrough but never made a senior appearance. He was loaned out by Boro to York City and Yeovil Town to get some experience under his belt before heading out the exit door at the Riverside Stadium on a permanent basis when Wycombe Wanderers came calling in 2019.

Pattison then spent two years with the Chairboys before his switch to Harrogate. He then scored 19 goals in 86 games for the Sulphurites and was an important figure in their team under Simon Weaver.

Bradford is his home now and he penned a three-year contract. The Bantams have picked up four points so far this term and are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Morecambe as they look to secure a win after their draw at Stockport.