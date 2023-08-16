Barnsley in line for injury boost regarding new signing ahead of Oxford United match

Barnsley new boy Corey O’Keeffe is close to returning ahead of their game against Oxford United this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley have been without their summer recruit since the opening day of the new League One season.

O’Keeffe, 25, picked up a thigh strain on his competitive debut but has been making good progress on his recovery.

The Barnsley Chronicle report that he is edging closer to full fitness as the Tykes prepare to face Liam Manning’s Oxford. The U’s head into that clash on the back of an impressive 2-1 win against Derby County at Pride Park.

Boost for Barnsley

Having O’Keeffe back will be a boost for Barnsley as they look to bounce back from their 3-1 loss at home to Peterborough United last night. They took the lead early in the first-half through defender Barry Cotter but the Posh blew them away in the final 15 minutes after goals by Hector Kyprianou, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku.

Neill Collins has picked up seven points so far this term after beating Port Vale 7-0 and drawing 1-1 away at Bristol Rovers. They were also knocked out the Carabao Cup by Tranmere Rovers on penalties.

The Tykes signed O’Keeffe earlier in the window from Forest Green Rovers to add more competition and depth to they ranks. He was a key player at the New Lawn last season despite their relegation to League Two and will be pleased to have landed himself a third tier move again.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has also played for the likes of Birmingham City, Solihull Moors, Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town and Rochdale in the past.