Arsenal man wanted by Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United, loan move likely

20-year-old Butler-Oyedeji spent the second half of last season in League One with Accrington Stanley.

He wasn’t able to find the back of the net in any of his 11 league appearances for John Coleman’s side as they were relegated to League Two. However, the hope will be that the experience of his spell with Stanley sets him up for a more fruitful 2023/24 campaign.

It had been claimed previously that Butler-Oyedeji was drawing loan interest ahead of another spell in the EFL and now, Football Insider has claimed Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United are among those keen.

Clubs from Scotland, Belgium, Denmark and Germany are also claimed to have made enquiries.

Butler-Oyedeji plays mainly as a striker or winger. He has six goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Arsenal’s U21s after working his way through the Gunners’ youth ranks.

Another shot in the EFL

Butler-Oyedeji wasn’t able to open his senior account during his time with Accrington Stanley and he hasn’t been the most prolific at youth level. However, at only 20, he has plenty of time to develop further and another spell in the Football League could do him the world of good.

He’s got a taste of first-team football under his belt after his stint with Stanley and that should serve him well coming into this season. Time will tell just where he ends up though with interest emerging from across Europe.

The Arsenal youngster’s ability to play through the middle or out on the wing will give his next loan club some valuable versatility in attack but its remains to be seen where he spends his 2023/24 campaign.