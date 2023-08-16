3 Bashir Humphreys alternatives Stoke City and Swansea City should consider after new Chelsea update

Stoke City and Swansea City are both keen on Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys, but the Championship duo might have to turn their attentions elsewhere.

The Potters and the Swans were said to be pushing to sign him this week but new reports have claimed Chelsea’s chances of holding onto Humphreys have grown following an impressive pre-season with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

As a result, it could be wise for them to consider some alternative options. Here, we put forward three centre-backs Stoke City and Swansea City should consider…

Jonathan Panzo – Nottingham Forest

Left-sided centre-back Panzo has been heavily linked with a move back to the Championship this summer after spending the second half of last season with Coventry City. The ex-Chelsea and Monaco youngster has plenty of senior experience under his belt now and could definitely benefit from more game time.

The more minutes he gets, the more likely he is to fulfil his high potential. He could be a realistic loan or permanent signing and would be able to come straight into either side.

CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley

Egan-Riley is tipped for a bright future and after a spell with Hibernian last season, the Championship could await the Burnley man. He’s not in Vincent Kompany’s first-team plans just yet but the former Manchester City man certainly has the potential to be a Premier League regular in the years to come.

The on-the-ball ability Egan-Riley possesses allows him to play as a defensive midfielder as well as at centre-back.

Luke Mbete – Manchester City

Last but not least is Luke Mbete, who spend a spell with Bolton Wanderers last season. Mbete has already played senior football for Pep Guardiola’s side and after gaining more first-team experience, he could be ready for a more regular Championship role this time around.

At 19, Mbete still has developing to do but with sustained minutes at good level, it might not be long before the Manchester City talent really announces himself as a star for the future.