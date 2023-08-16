3 Andi Zeqiri alternatives Southampton should consider amid strong Ligue 1 competition

Southampton are among those said to have enquired about Brighton & Hove Albion’s Andi Zeqiri, but they could be forced to look elsewhere.

Southampton were linked alongside Leicester City earlier this week but Ligue 1 side Lille are ‘most advanced’ in talks, seemingly putting them in a strong position to sign him despite the fact they may need to sell someone first.

It means the Saints may have to turn their attentions elsewhere in the search for another striker. If so, here are three alternatives they should consider…

Cameron Archer – Aston Villa

Archer looks as though he could be on the move before the end of the window and while plenty of sides have been linked with the Aston Villa prodigy, Southampton have the funds to rival Premier League teams for his signature.

At 20, he’s a player who could star now and only get better as time passes. He thrived on loan with Middlesbrough last season and under Russell Martin’s watch, we could see him start to fulfil his potential after a bright career to date.

Kieffer Moore – AFC Bournemouth

If a bit more pedigree is wanted, Kieffer Moore would be a solid signing. He’s been prolific in the Championship before and as a towering, powerful striker, he offers something different to current starters like Adam Armstrong and the other players mentioned in this list.

A move away from Bournemouth could be on the cards and the Championship seems like a realistic destination. He probably wouldn’t break the bank either.

Dennis Eckert Ayensa – Union S.G.

If the Saints want to try and get ahead of the curve with a move for an emerging goalscorer, German striker Eckert Ayensa could be a great player to target. He joined Union S.G. last summer and struggled to make an impact with limited minutes but in three starts at the start of the Jupiler Pro League season, he has notched four goals and an assist.

At 26, he’s not exactly a star for the future but he could be coming into his prime and after prolific spells with Borussia Monchegladbach’s youth academy and in senior football with FC Ingolstadt, Eckert Ayensa could be one to watch.

He could explode this season and Southampton could get bring him in before his stock rises too high.