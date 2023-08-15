UPDATED: 3 players who could realistically sign for Southampton in the coming weeks

Southampton have made just the three signings this summer, bringing in Shea Charles, Ryan Manning, and Joe Lumley on permanent deals.

But Southampton still look like a strong outfit in the race for promotion this season. Russell Martin’s side have taken four points from their opening two games of the season, but the Saints are now without James Ward-Prowse who’s joined West Ham.

Romeo Lavia looks set to follow and so Southampton could have a bit of spending money for the final two weeks or so of the summer transfer window, which officially shuts on September 1st.

Here we look at three players who could realistically sign for the Saints in the coming weeks…

Flynn Downes

The West Ham man seems to be on the verge of signing for Southampton on loan, and reuniting with his former Swansea City boss Martin.

With Ward-Prowse having gone the other way, the door is seemingly open for Downes to make the move to St Mary’s, which reports said would happen on Monday.

We’re still waiting on an announcement, though, but trusted West Ham source ExWHUemployee says that Downes has said his goodbyes to those at the club ahead of his proposed move to Southampton.

Mason Holgate

Southampton have been linked with Everton defender Mason Holgate throughout the summer, so he clearly seems to be someone that Martin and the Saints are fond of.

The latest here is that Southampton are trying to get a season-long loan deal over the line but that Southampton have hit a stumbling block with regards to wages.

Reporter Mark McAdam says that there’s a discrepancy in the percentage of wages that Southampton are willing to pay and the percentage that Everton want – the Toffee would also prefer a permanent sale.

But with Southampton seemingly in need of defensive additions following the exit if Tino Livramento – and the possible sale of Armel Bella-Kotchap – the Saints’ hand could be forced and summer-long target Holgate could be hastily brought in.

Zak Vyner

Reports this month have linked Southampton and Luton Town with Bristol City centre-back Zak Vyner.

The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer and he could be on the move this summer, and with the Saints looking a little light at the back, Martin may well be eyeing up a player like Vyner who has Championship experience and Championship quality too.

Bristol City may not be in a position where they need to sell any more players this summer after offloading Alex Scott to Bournemouth in a reported £25million deal, but with the Saints looking like they have money to spend following the sale of Ward-Prowse and the imminent sale of Lavia, a move for Vyner could quickly come about.