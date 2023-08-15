UPDATED: 3 players who could realistically sign for QPR in the coming weeks

QPR picked up what seems like a huge, confidence-building win at the weekend, beating Cardiff City 2-1 in Wales.

That win felt like a cup final for QPR. So many have, and continue to doubt them this season, but they showed that day that they’re here to compete.

Gareth Ainsworth still has a huge task ahead of him and the final weeks of the summer transfer window will be pivotal in deciding QPR’s fate this season.

But the R’s continue to be linked with names, some of them very exciting names too, and here we look at three players who could realistically sign for QPR in the coming weeks…

Tim Iroegbunam

The Aston Villa man captured the heats of many QPR fans last season. He spent the campaign on loan in West London, scoring twice in 32 Championship outings for the R’s.

Earlier in the summer, QPR were reportedly looking into another loan deal for the 20-year-old who remains down in the pecking order at Aston Villa – especially so after an influx of midfield signings at Villa Park.

Iroegbunam is currently sidelined and that will do him no favours in his bid for first-team exposure at Villa this season, so the club could well be weighing up his future in the final two weeks of the window.

After seeing how well he did at QPR last season, a return may not be so unlikely.

Danny Batth

Sunderland favourite Danny Batth finds himself in a difficult position this summer; he’s been somewhat exiled by the club despite being named as the Supporters’ Player of the Year last time round, with the Black Cats wanting to usher in their next generation of players.

Blackburn Rovers are keen on a deal and so too are QPR, who remain light on centre-backs despite the recent arrival of Steve Cook from Nottingham Forest.

Expect Ainsworth to want at least another centre-back signing before September 1st, and with Batth’s situation at the Stadium of Light still looking very uncertain, a sale could come about, and a move to QPR could be an exciting new challenge for the 32-year-old.

Jay Stansfield

Yesterday, Evening Standard revealed that QPR had made an enquiry to sign Fulham striker Jay Stansfield on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Exeter City where in 39 League One outings he scored nine and assisted seven more.

QPR are apparently one of four Championship sides looking to sign the youngster this summer, but QPR’s proximity to Fulham could yet play a deciding factor in Stansfield’s potential loan exit this summer.

Ainsworth could certainly do with attacking depth and Stansfield looks like a solid potential signing.