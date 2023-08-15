UPDATED: 2 players who could realistically sign for Sheffield Wednesday in the coming weeks

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for more new signings as Xisco Munoz looks to build a squad capable of staying in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a turbulent summer including a change of manager and nine signings but it hasn’t been able to inspire them to a strong start to their season. The Owls have lost both games thus far, leaving them in 22nd place.

The hope will be that new signings will gel over time and they can push up the table in good time. A couple more fresh faces wouldn’t go amiss either, so here, we look at two players who could realistically join Wednesday in the coming weeks…

Djeidi Gassama

PSG man Gassama was first linked last month before Foot Mercato claimed at the start of this week that the 19-year-old winger was poised to join Munoz’s ranks in a deal including a sell-on clause and future bonuses.

With the French outlet claiming that a move is pretty far along, it feels we could see the Frenchman’s arrival confirmed sooner rather than later. He’d add further depth at the top of the pitch and at his age, he’s one who could develop well at Hillsborough and be sold on for a good fee in the years to come.

Josh Onomah

As a free agent, former Tottenham Hotspur and Preston North End midfielder Onomah is another realistic addition.

He’s said to have been on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar this summer since becoming a free agent and after spending a season with the Owls previously, a reunion could be on the cards. He’s been linked with other Championship clubs but the fact he remains a free agent means the door should be open for Wednesday to swoop in if they still want another addition in the middle.

If he’s still a target, the signing of Onomah is certainly a realistic one.