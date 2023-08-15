UPDATED: 2 players who could realistically sign for Ipswich Town in the coming weeks

Ipswich Town have started the season impressively but a couple more new faces wouldn’t go amiss before the window slams shut.

Ipswich Town and their Championship rivals have until 11pm on September 1st to get their final bits of business wrapped up.

Two wins from their first two league games shows not much needs to be done, but Kieran McKenna should be looking to add one or two more new players to add some depth to his ranks at Portman Road.

With that said, here are two players who could realistically sign for Town this month…

Axel Tuanzebe

A report from TEAMtalk said at the start of this month that Ipswich Town were readying a move for Tuanzebe. The defender is still without a club after his Manchester United deal expired this summer and he would certainly be a feasible addition for the Tractor Boys.

McKenna’s link to the 25-year-old thanks to their time together at Old Trafford should aid them in pursuit of his services. He’s got pedigree at a higher level and a deal for him would allow Elkan Baggott to go out and gain more experience away from Portman Road amid loan interest from Stevenage.

This certainly seems like a realistic signing but time will tell if the deal is there to be done.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Rak-Sakyi has been linked with Ipswich Town for some time but with a matter of weeks left in the window, he remains a Crystal Palace player. Reporter Alan Nixon provided an update on his situation via his Patreon page, stating the Eagles will let the former Charlton Athletic loan star out this summer.

The young winger would be a great fit for McKenna’s side, offering himself as a great option on the right-hand side.

What could make this tricky is the extensive competition for Rak-Sakyi’s signature but given how well he’d fit the system and how attackers have succeeded under McKenna’s watch, this could be a great move for the 20-year-old.