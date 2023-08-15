UPDATED: 2 players who could realistically join Coventry City in the coming weeks

Coventry City have been able to splash the cash as a result of the Gyokeres sale and with Hamer moving to Sheffield United, the money is there for more signings to be made. They’ll be hoping fresh faces can help them kick on after claiming their first win of the new season against Middlesbrough last time out.

Names of rumoured targets have emerged recently so here, we highlight two players who could realistically join the Sky Blues in the coming weeks…

Liam Kitching

Coventry were said to have failed with a bid rising to £3m for Barnsley’s new captain Kitching last week. The Tykes are keen to hold onto their key defender after already losing Mads Andersen but he’s a player who is definitely capabler above League One level.

Not only that but with the Hamer sale going through, the Sky Blues have got the funds to up their bid if they want too. Another centre-back wouldn’t go amiss before the end of the month and if Mark Robins wants to aim high, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they launch another move for Kitching.

It could come down to just how firm Barnsley will stand though.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

Callum Styles

While a move for Styles would mark another swoop on Barnsley, this one does seem feasible as well.

Tykes boss Neill Collins moved to quickly play down the rumoured interest in the Hungary international after links emerged on Alan Nixon’s Patreon. But, again, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he moves to the Championship before the end of the month. He’s starred at the level before and he’ll stand a far better chance of maintaining a place in the Hungarian national side with second-tier football.

Coventry could do with a midfielder and Styles could fill that gap. Like Kitching he probably won’t come cheap but after the Sky Blues’ two big sales, they definitely have to money to try and tempt Barnsley into a sale.