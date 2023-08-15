Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Leeds United man, says journalist

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘keeping an eye’ on Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, says journalist Rahman Osman, but Everton are still seen as the frontrunners.

Gnonto, 19, only joined Leeds United last summer. But after just one season at the club, it looks like the Italian international could be on the move with Everton having been chasing a deal throughout the summer.

Leeds have already rejected a £15million bid from the Toffees but it seems like Sean Dyche’s side aren’t giving up on the youngster, who’s yet to feature since the opening day of the season.

And taking to Twitter, Osman has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are now keeping tabs on Gnonto, but that Everton are still seen as the frontrunner in this particular transfer chase.

Osman adds that Gnonto ‘wants to leave ASAP’, with boss Daniel Farke having recently hit out at his wantaway players, saying:

“I want a group fully focused and committed. This club is bigger than any player or manager or board member. I’m not begging anyone ‘Please play for us’. The club too big.

“If player doesn’t want to be with us they can train alone and use their own dressing room. I need players who are fully committed to defend the shirt.”

Gnonto scored twice in 24 Premier League outings for Leeds United last season, having so far featured once in the Championship; in Leeds’ 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City on the opening day of the season.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

Gnonto going…

Gnonto looks like one Leeds player who is definitely eyeing a move away from the club before September 1st.

He showed a lot of potential in the Premier League last season and a year in the Championship could really make him as a player. But given Farke’s recent comments and Gnonto’s exclusion from the last outing v Birmingham City, a sale looks best for all parties.

And a move to Spurs would no doubt be attractive to Gnonto – so too would a move to Everton. And with Spurs now in the race it could force Everton to lodge another bid for the Italian, whose transfer value could easily increase with Spurs now having joined the race.

Leeds return to action v West Brom on Friday night.