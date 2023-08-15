Striker wanted and more: Bolton Wanderers transfer news from the last week of the window

Bolton Wanderers have made an impressive start to the new League One season under Ian Evatt.

Bolton Wanderers have won both of their opening two league fixtures against Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town as they chase down promotion to the Championship.

They have until the end of the month to bring in some more players or sell some individuals. Their striker Dion Charles has been linked with a move away from the club before the transfer deadline on 1st September amid reported interest from the second tier.

According to TEAMtalk, both Stoke City and Watford are keen on landing him to bolster their respective attacking departments. The Northern Ireland international, who has 13 caps under his belt, scored 21 goals in all competitions in the last campaign to help his current club reach the play-offs.

George Thomason has also been attracting attention from the league above. Bristol City have been looking into a potential deal for the midfielder but he has decided to reject them, as per The Bolton News.

He has since penned a new deal which is a big boost for the North West outfit. The 22-year-old has become a key player for them in the middle of the park over recent times.

Bolton were said to be interested in signing Keanu Baccus from Scottish Premiership club St Mirren earlier this summer but a move collapsed in the end. He has opened up about the proposed switch and has told FTBL: “There was a chance there to perhaps take another step in that direction (by heading to England to join Bolton) but it wasn’t meant to be in the end, and it didn’t work out out.

“There was a bit of personal reasons why it didn’t happen and I also spoke to my club here and it felt like there was a bit of unfinished business. The move didn’t really go too smoothly and I’ve learned from situations in the past when things go smoothly that’s where you’re meant to be and vice versa.

“Nothing against Bolton at all, but I’ve learned when a team really wants you they’ll do most things to make it happen.”