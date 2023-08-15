Southampton’s swoop for 24-year-old delayed due to illness, report says

Southampton have had to push back Flynn Downes’ medical because he has picked up an illness, according to Sky Sports (Transfers Centre Live, 15.08.23, 11:02).

Southampton have seen midfielder James Ward-Prowse leave for West Ham. His departure has left a big gap in the middle of the park for the Saints to fill and it seems Hammers star Downes will be occupying that spot.

It has been widely reported that Downes will be reuniting with Russell Martin at St. Mary’s. However, it seems as though the club will have to wait before the 24-year-old can join.

Sky Sports has revealed that Downes’ medical with Southampton has been delayed because of illness. The plan is for him to recover before travelling south to under the necessary tests, allowing him to put pen to paper on his deal with the club.

Downes previously starred in the Championship with Swansea City but after his deserved move to West Ham, he hasn’t featured as much as he would’ve hoped. The ex-Ipswich Town man made 21 appearances in last season’s Premier League campaign but 14 of those outings came as a sub.

An ideal signing?

Losing Ward-Prowse is a big blow of course but in Downes, Southampton should have the perfect replacement.

Of course, they’re not identical players, but Downes is a great fit for the Saints and Martin’s system. He’ll know just what the boss is demanding of him on and off the pitch after working under his management at Swansea, making him an ideal tactical fit.

He’s starred at Championship level before and although he didn’t get as much action with West Ham last season as he would have hoped for, that experience should serve him well. Downes has now tasted Premier League football and has tested himself in European competition in the UEFA Europa Conference League.