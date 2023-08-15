Southampton struggling to strike deal for Everton man with PL competition persisting

Southampton are persisting with their efforts to sign Everton’s Mason Holgate but they haven’t been able to strike a deal yet, as per the Daily Mail.

Southampton have been linked with a whole host of players this summer and one name frequently mentioned as a Saints target is Holgate. He’s down the pecking order at Everton and could be on the move before the window slams shut on September 1st.

There has been Premier League interest in him too though. Alongside Russell Martin’s side, Sheffield United have been regularly linked, though a move has not come to fruition at this stage.

Now, the Daily Mail has offered an update on the Saints’ efforts to bring Holgate to St. Mary’s.

They report that Southampton are persisting with their bid to sign the Everton man but they’ve been unable to strike a deal with the Toffees at this stage. Competition from a Premier League team is persisting too, though the report does not name the top-flight side.

Premier League pedigree

Holgate has experience in the EFL, playing in League One after coming through Barnsley’s academy while also spending time in the Championship during a West Brom loan. However, the vast majority of his career has been in the top-flight, playing 126 times in the Premier League.

That level of experience and pedigree would be valuable for the Saints, even with all the top-flight experience in their ranks.

Options at the back will be needed too. Centre-back options have depleted somewhat over the summer and with Armel Bella-Kotchap and Lyanco both linked with exits before the end of the month, it could be that only Jan Bednarek and James Stephens are left at options at the heart of defence.

Signing Holgate would give Martin another option at the back – a much-needed one at that if there are more exits.