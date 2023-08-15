Southampton man has reservations over Borussia Dortmund move amid £17.2m transfer link

Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap is wanted by Borussia Dortmund but a deal looks unlikely, Sky Sports has said (Transfer Centre Live, 15.08.23, 08:12).

Southampton added German starlet Bella-Kotchap to their ranks last summer and while he made a good impression in his first season of English football, the towering centre-back wasn’t able to inspire the Saints to survival.

Following their relegation, the 21-year-old is among those to be linked with a move away. A return to Germany has been touted but now, an update on Borussia Dortmund’s interest has emerged.

Sky Sports states that a deal between Dortmund and Southampton is unlikely, with two reasons mentioned.

Bella-Kotchap is said to have reservations over the switch because of concerns over game time ahead of next summer’s European Championships. There are reservations are on Dortmund’s side too though as they don’t want to pay £17.2m for a player who would be serving as a backup to their existing options at centre-back.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

Better off elsewhere?

With Dortmund wary of paying too much for a player who won’t be a starter and Bella-Kotchap hoping for regular game time to aid his Euro 2024 bid, it seems the defender will be better off elsewhere ahead of the new season. Whether that is with Southampton or at another club, it remains to be seen.

If he stays and he’s available for selection, you’d have to fancy Bella-Kotchap’s chances of really standing out at this level. However, if he wants a Germany call-up, playing Championship football might not be enough regardless of his performances and how much game time he’s getting.

Bella-Kotchap has Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga experience under his belt while he also played 24 times in the Premier League last season. Three years remain on his Southampton contract after penning a four-year deal upon arrival last summer.