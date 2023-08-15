QPR boss shares fitness updates on Jack Colback and Chris Willock ahead of Norwich City tie

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth says Jack Colback missed the Cardiff City game through illness, whilst Chris Willock had a minor knock.

QPR picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, winning 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium owing to goals from Sinclair Armstrong and Kenneth Paal.

It was a huge win for the R’s who go up against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night, and speaking to the club ahead of the game, Ainsworth gave an update on both Colback and Willock who missed the win in Wales.

Ainsworth said of summer signing Colback:

“Unfortunately he was ill. He had an illness last week.”

Willock meanwhile has been involved in some transfer headlines this summer. Middlesbrough were linked at one point, but Ainsworth says that the 25-year-old missed out through injury on Saturday.

“Chris Willock had a minor knock – there’s no transfers going on or anything,” said the QPR boss.

Ainsworth also suggested that QPR will field some of their younger players in tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup clash v Norwich City at Loftus Road.

QPR injuries…

QPR have four rather key players carrying injuries and issues right now in Colback, Willock, Jimmy Dunne, and Jake Clarke-Salter.

But if QPR can build some momentum without those four, then when they are available for selection, it’ll give Ainsworth and the QPR players a huge boost.

That win at Cardiff has really given the club and the fans some confidence ahead of what is going to be a very tough season, and this Norwich game could be a good chance for some fringe players to show what they can do.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm, though whether we see Colback or Willock feature remains to be seen.