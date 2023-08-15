PL man linked and more: Swansea City transfer news from the last week of the window

Swansea City lost at West Brom in the Championship last time out, succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at The Hawthorns.

It was a hard-fought game which saw Swansea City claw back two late goals after going three behind. But new boss Michael Duff awaits his first league win as Swans boss, despite a positive summer transfer window for the Welsh club.

And it’s been a turbulent last week of the transfer window for Swansea, with one of the more interesting stories surrounding Olivier Ntcham.

His future has been uncertain throughout the summer and many were left confused when it turned out he had made his debut for Turkish side Samsunspor over the weekend – only yesterday did Swansea City officially announce his departure from the club.

But whilst one has left, two have arrived in Charlie Patino and Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

The 19-year-old Patino has joined on a season-long loan spell from Arsenal following the midfielder’s impressive Championship campaign on loan at Blackpool last time round.

Tjoe-A-On meanwhile has joined on a permanent basis from Dutch side Excelsior, with the 21-year-old left-back joining on an initial three-year deal with the option for a further year.

And another name who could be arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium this summer is Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys.

Reports last week said that the Swans were in advanced talks to sign the 19-year-old centre-back, but Daily Mail are now suggesting that Stoke City and Swansea are ready to fight it out over a deal for the Englishman.

Lastly, reporter Darren Witcoop says that Swansea’s Ollie Cooper is of interest to a number of League One clubs, with Reading having apparently enquired about his availability this summer.

The Swans return to action v Coventry City this weekend.