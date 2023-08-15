PL interest in star men and more: The Bristol City transfer rumours from the past week of the window

Bristol City have claimed four points from their first two games of the new Championship season, defeating Millwall late on last time out.

Matty James’ strike snatched all three points for Bristol City, maintaining their unbeaten start to the campaign after drawing with Preston North End on the opening day and thrashing Oxford United in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Robins have room to add new signings before the end of the window too. Alex Scott’s sale has freed up some serious funds for the club and over the past week, rumours have been circulating over potential new signings.

However, those players linked have seen speculation played down for varying reasons.

Barnsley man Callum Styles was linked in a report on Alan Nixon’s Patreon page but Tykes boss Neill Collins quickly poured cold water on those rumours. There was concrete interest in Bolton Wanderers’ George Thomason though with a bid even lodged, but the midfielder will be staying put, it has been confirmed by Ian Evatt.

Oxford United man Cameron Brannagan was also linked, but U’s boss Liam Maning has said he’s committed to the club.

One rumour that hasn’t been played down or dismissed at this stage is the rumoured interest in St. Patrick’s Athletic man Adam Murphy. The 18-year-old has drawn attention from the Premier League and Europe but Bristol City are said to be leading the race.

There has been more interest in some key players at Ashton Gate too.

Nigel Pearson admitted to Bristol Live that there hasn’t been progress in contract talks with defender Zak Vyner and with his deal up at the end of the season, interest is emerging. Championship rivals Southampton are interested, as are Premier League new boys Luton Town and Scottish giants Rangers.

Last but not least, young striker Sam Bell has caught the eyes of other clubs.

Rangers are mentioned as admirers again while top-flight quartet Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Wolves also watched him in action on the opening day against Preston.