Norwich City want to land Millwall man, reporter claims

Norwich City want to sign Millwall goalkeeper George Long, reports Alan Nixon.

Norwich City are keen on luring the stopper to Carrow Road to replace the departing Tim Krul.

Long, 29, has been on the books at Millwall since 2021 but could move on from The Den before the end of the transfer window.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, he has emerged on the radar of the Canaries.

Option for Norwich emerges

Norwich could see Long as a cut-price option to bolster their goalkeeping department. If Krul is to depart as expected, they would need to bring in someone to compete with Angus Gunn for the number one spot.

The Sheffield-born man is an experienced ‘keeper in the Football League and has racked up 304 appearances in all competitions in his career to date. He was Millwall’s number one for large spells of the last campaign and ended up playing 36 league games as the London club narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Long started his career at local side Sheffield United and went on to play 123 matches for the Blades during his time at Bramall Lane, as well as having loan spells away at Oxford United, Motherwell and AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt.

Hull City lured him away from South Yorkshire for the first time on a permanent basis in 2018 when their former boss Nigel Adkins lured him to the MKM Stadium. The former England youth international competed with the likes of David Marshall and Matt Ingram for top spot with the Tigers before Millwall lured him down south a couple of years ago.

He is no longer guaranteed minutes with the Lions under Gary Rowett and an exit to Norwich may well be on the cards for him now.