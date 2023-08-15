Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul will undergo a medical with Luton Town today, reporter Alex Crook has shared on Twitter.

Norwich City signed shot-stopper Krul back in 2018 and since then, he’s proven an important figure for the Canaries.

The Dutchman has played 169 times for the club across all competitions. He’s been a mainstay in both the Premier League and Championship during his time at Carrow Road but last season saw him lose the starting spot to Angus Gunn.

Speculation has been rife over an exit in recent weeks and amid a step up in rumours of a Luton Town switch, it has been said that Krul is set to undergo a medical with the Premier League new boys today.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook provided the update on Twitter, saying:

Tim Krul undergoing a medical at #LTFC today @talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 15, 2023

Krul, 35, has a year left on his contract with Norwich City but it seems his time at the club will be coming to an end after five years.

Best for all?

At 35, Krul is likely nearing the end of his career. Few goalkeepers are starting regularly at that age so it’s completely understandable that he’s taking the chance to be in and around Luton Town’s squad as they embark on a remarkable Premier League journey.

He’s got bags of experience at that level from his time with Norwich and Newcastle United. That will prove valuable for his teammates and fellow goalkeepers with Thomas Kaminski stepping up from the Championship to the top-flight with the Hatters too.

It means Angus Gunn should maintain his place as David Wagner’s no.1 but the hope will be that some cover can be signed. Daniel Barden is the only other option with Krul leaving, so one will surely be sought in the transfer market.