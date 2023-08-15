‘Next 24 hours’: Sky Sports reporter drops Romeo Lavia update as Liverpool and Chelsea battle to sign Southampton man

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth says that Chelsea are in advanced talks with Southampton as they look to beat Liverpool to the signing of Romeo Lavia.

Lavia could be about to join Chelsea in what’s been one of the more interesting and turbulent transfer sagas of the summer.

The Belgian looked set for Liverpool who have a £60million agreement in place with Southampton. But Chelsea are making a late and final push for the ex-Manchester City man who apparently favours a move to Stamford Bridge.

Providing the latest, Sky Sport’ Sheth revealed on Twitter this morning that Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Lavia from Southampton, and that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are cautiously optimistic about getting a deal over the line.

Sheth tweeted:

Chelsea in advanced talks with Southampton over deal for Romeo Lavia. “Cautious optimism” agreement can be reached in next 24 hours. Liverpool have an agreement worth in the region of £60m for Lavia, but the player has made it clear he wants to go to Chelsea. #CFC #SaintsFC #LFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 15, 2023

Lavia looks set to follow the likes of James Ward-Prowse out of the Southampton exit door, following a summer which has seen the young midfielder be at the centre of a chaotic transfer saga.

Finally…

Although this move still isn’t over, it looks like Lavia is definitely in the final stages of securing a move away from Southampton, with a switch to Chelsea starting to look more and more likely.

It’ll be another nice payday for the Saints and a weight off manager Russell Martin’s shoulders, who’ll surely be eager to get this one over the line and focus on the players he’s got, and the games coming up.

Southampton have started the season fairly well. But with two weeks left of the window and some money incoming from Ward-Prowse and Lavia’s sales, the Saints could well put some finishing touches on the side with some new signings of their own.

Southampton play Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend.