New signing incoming and more: Rotherham United transfer news from the last week of the window

Rotherham United have picked up one point from their first two opening games of the new Championship season.

Rotherham United drew 2-2 at home to Blackburn Rovers last time out and are back in action on Saturday away at Sunderland.

The Millers have until the end of the transfer window on 1st September to conclude any final bits of business. They are reportedly poised to seal a deal for midfielder Christ Tiehi from Slovan Liberec on Thursday, as per The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath.

He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan in the second tier with Wigan Athletic and is now heading back to England. The 25-year-old was part of the Latics’ side who were relegated to League One.

Matt Taylor’s side are set to miss out on the signing of Billy Sharp to LA Galaxy of the MLS, with McGrath also reporting that the experienced striker is heading to America after his exit from Sheffield United. The veteran was on the radar of the South Yorkshire outfit but they will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Sharp, 37, will now be battling it out with former Manchester United man Javier Hernandez for a place up front at the Dignity Health Sports Park. He helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League last term but they decided against extending his contract at Bramall Lane.

Rotherham have held talks with West Ham over a potential return for Conor Coventry this summer, as per the Rotherham Advertiser. The midfielder spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan from the Hammers.

He was given the green light to leave the London outfit on a temporary basis last winter to get some game time under his belt. Coventry has since returned to his parent club but his future is up in the air.