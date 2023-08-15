Midfielder wants Hull City move and more: Derby County transfer news from the last week of the window

Derby County won 3-0 away at Burton Albion in League One over the weekend.

Derby County picked up their first three points of the season after their opening day loss at home to Wigan Athletic.

The Rams have until the end of the transfer window on 1st September to conclude any incoming or outgoing transfer business. They are facing a battle to keep hold of midfielder Max Bird amid interest from ambitious Hull City in the Championship.

In a latest update by HullLive, the Tigers are hoping to strike a deal to land him after seeing their first two bids rejected and the player is understood to be ‘keen’ on the move to the MKM Stadium. He has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Pride Park and the club risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen a contract extension.

Derby are eyeing more attacking reinforcements and have been linked with a swoop for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove along with fellow third tier clubs Blackpool, Charlton Athletic and Barnsley. He spent last term on loan at Plymouth Argyle and helped them gain promotion under Steven Schumacher and chipped in with 12 goals in all competitions.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Paul Warne’s side are keen on landing him but face competition. The former Aberdeen man has also spent time away from the Blues at AFC Wimbledon and Shrewsbury Town over recent years.

Elsewhere, James Chester has been offered a contract by Barrow following his exit from Derby earlier this summer, as per a report by DerbyshireLive. The experienced defender is a free agent and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

The Bluebirds play their football in League Two and could see the former Manchester United man as someone to bolster their defensive department.