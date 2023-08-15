Manchester City have completed the signing of Leicester City teenager Tyresse Noubissie, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City have seen a number of key assets leave the club to return to the Premier League this summer. Following relegation, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison have made high-profile moves to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

The Foxes have lost some stars of the future too though. Midfielder Trey Nyoni was snapped up by Liverpool and now, it seems another promising youngster is heading for the top-flight.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City have completed the signing of teenager Tyresse Noubissie, who has had interest from a host of top clubs. He states Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal were also tracking Noubissie, but City have won the race.

The top-flight interest first emerged from The Secret Scout, who said in June that Manchester City felt confident of striking a deal after talks.

On the move up

Given that he’s still so young, Leicester City fans might never know just how far Noubissie could have gone under their watch. However, interest from top clubs and a move to Manchester City is a good indicator of how highly he is rated in youth football.

The Citizens have been specialists in finding young players and bringing them through their ranks over the years, signing them early in their development so they can teach them the intricacies of their play style.

Losing a promising player like Noubissie is a blow for Leicester’s academy but after relegation, he’ll have moved on with the well wishes of everyone as he takes the next step in his development. It’s another good advert for the Foxes’ esteemed academy too, with another young player moving onto bigger things.