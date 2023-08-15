Liverpool midfielder attracting Championship interest, reporter claims

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting Championship loan interest, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

20-year-old midfielder Morton spent the 2022/23 campaign in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers. He played 46 times for Rovers across all competitions in his first taste of regular senior football, chipping in with four assists along the way.

His season was ended early after breaking his foot in April but he’s nearing full fitness again and now, he’s wanted back in the second-tier.

Reporter Witcoop has revealed that Morton is drawing Championship interest. Liverpool could send him out on another season-long deal to further his development after his stint at Ewood Park last season.

No clubs are named, so it remains to be seen just who is eyeing the England youth international as a potential addition.

Morton’s spell with Blackburn Rovers included some ups and downs and some spells out of the side. He managed 30 Championship starts though, a good return for a player getting his first taste of regular first-team football.

Back to the Championship?

Liverpool haven’t hesitated to letting young talents go on loan to the Championship before and with Morton nearing fitness again but not near Jurgen Klopp’s senior side just yet, another second-tier loan could be best for his development.

It could be that a move transpires later in the window when he’s been given more time to get back to 100% as his recovery has seen his pre-season hindered somewhat.

Morton mainly operates as a defensive midfielder but he is comfortable slightly further forward as a no.8 too. He has even played as a centre-back at times, offering composure on the ball at the back but not the most physical presence.

It remains to be seen just who is keen on bringing him in, but it certainly seems feasible that Morton is back in the Championship for the 2023/24 campaign.