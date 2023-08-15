Lincoln City team news and predicted XI to face Northampton: 23-year-old could miss out for Imps

Lincoln City head to Northampton Town in League One tonight.

Lincoln City return to action against Northampton Town tonight with the Imps looking for a third-straight win in all competitions.

Mark Kennedy’s side beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-0 in their last outing, beating Notts County 2-0 away from home in the Carabao Cup before that.

Jon Brady’s Northampton meanwhile have lost all three of their opening games in the 2023/24 season, losing 2-1 at Wigan Athletic in their last outing.

Team news

Lincoln City look set to be without Lasse Sorensen for this one after the 23-year-old was forced off in the last outing v Wycombe – Kennedy suggested that Sorensen could face a spell on the sidelines after the game.

Lewis Montsma remains a longer-term absentee for the Imps.

Predicted XI

Jensen (GK)

Brown

Roughan

O’Connor

Eyoma

Burroughs

Erhahon

Hamilton

Mandroiu

Hackett

House

Kennedy didn’t say whether he would or wouldn’t make a lot of changes to the side tonight. But given how close we are to the start of the season, everyone should remain fit, and after that performance v Wycombe, we could well see an unchanged line up.

Sorensen seems like the only absentee from that game – new signing Jack Burroughs coming in at right wing-back seems the likeliest replacement there.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and fans will be able to watch the match live on iFollow.