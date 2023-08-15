Leicester City retain interest in QPR man but R’s would rather sell his teammate, says reporter

Leicester City retain strong interest in QPR man Ilias Chair and they could step up their interest before the summer window deadline, as per Darren Witcoop.

Chair, 25, played in 40 Championship games for QPR last season. He scored five and assisted nine from midfield as the R’s suffered a poor finish.

The Moroccan international can fill a gap almost anywhere across midfield and even in attack if needed. Last season was his third for QPR where he played consistent second tier football and returned a solid goal contribution return from it.

His consistency and quality is to be admired and his performances have caught the eye of Leicester City this summer.

Reports emerged back in May linking the Foxes with Chair, and now Witcoop has claimed they retain that interest but QPR are reluctant to let him leave this summer. They are more willing to cash in on fellow midfielder Chris Willock instead.

Leicester City do retain a strong interest in QPR’s Ilias Chair and expect them to step up their interest before the transfer window closes. Rangers want to keep Chair and would prefer to cash in on fellow playmaker Chris Willock instead #LCFC #Leicester #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 15, 2023

A bold claim

Both Chair and Willock put in some good performances last season as Gareth Ainsworth’s side flirted with relegation.

The R’s are expected to have another season of struggle, and losing key men like Chair and Willock would only increase the danger they’re in.

Leicester City do have a lot of pulling power this summer. Enzo Maresca’s side are one of the favourites to achieve automatic promotion and their squad looks a cut above Championship level.

There’s just over two weeks remaining of the summer window and it’ll be interesting to see how this one develops and if the Foxes manage to strike an agreement for Chair despite QPR’s reluctance.

The departure of both men would leave Ainsworth needing replacements given their importance to his side and finding players to fill the gap they’d leave will not be an easy task.