Leicester City and Southampton are among the sides keen on Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri, Daily Express reporter Charlie Gordon has said.

24-year-old striker Zeqiri joined Brighton in 2020 and while chances with the Seagulls have eluded him he’s spent time on loan with FC Augsburg and Swiss outfit FC Basel.

His spell with the later was a big success last season. He played 50 times for the club across all competitions, netting 18 goals and providing two assists. However, Zeqiri is now back with Brighton and his place in the pecking order has cast doubt over his future.

As a result, Zeqiri is said to be drawing interest from elsewhere.

Leicester City and Southampton have both made enquiries about the eight-time Switzerland international. Talks with French side Lille are the most advanced, but the Ligue 1 outfit might have to sell a player before bringing him in.

Zeqiri has a year left on his contract with Brighton.

Ready for a shot in England?

Zeqiri has found success in Switzerland with hometown club Lausanne-Sport and FC Basel now. A spell in Germany wasn’t too fruitful and he’s not been able to break into the Brighton team but after last season especially, the time may have come for Zeqiri to make a step up.

A move to Lille would see him play top-flight football but a chance in the Championship with either Leicester City or Southampton could be best. A move to one of those clubs would keep him in with a good chance of coming good on these shores and he might not have to wait long before returning to the top-flight given the ambitions of both teams.

Time will tell if the rumoured enquiries develop into anything more serious but it seems likely that the striker makes a move this summer.