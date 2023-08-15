League One and League Two clubs set sights on goalscoring Greenock Morton midfielder

League One and League Two teams are showing interest in Greenock Morton midfielder Robbie Crawford, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 14.08.23, 19:13).

Crawford, 29, has spent his entire career in Scotland. The Irvine-born midfielder is currently on the books with Greenock Morton, who he joined from Partick Thistle in August of last year.

He’s enjoyed a fantastic start to the new season with the Scottish Championship club, netting five goals and providing two assists in six games across all competitions. Crawford has played in a range of midfield roles and now, it has emerged that he’s catching the eye south of the border.

The Daily Record reports that clubs from League One and League Two are eyeing up Crawford this summer.

He has a five-figure buyout clause in his contract with Greenock Morton with his deal expiring in 2024. Two teams in the Scottish Premiership are also interested but it remains to be seen just who those keen are with no one named in this fresh report.

A move to the EFL?

Plenty of Scots have come down from the Scottish Premiership or lower leagues to test themselves in the EFL, with varying success levels. It can be a shrewd way for EFL teams to take gambles on players with low market values and many have proven to be great pieces of business, while others struggle to make the step up more.

Crawford’s five-figure release clause should make him a low risk signing for a League One club especially and after starting the season in such form, the hope would be that he could take that with him.

Having spent his entire career in Scotland though and with Premiership interest emerging, it could prove tough for a third or fourth-tier English side to tempt the Greenock Morton man to England before the end of the month.