‘Just have the edge’ – QPR v Norwich City prediction: The72

QPR host Norwich City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

QPR welcome Norwich City in the final fixture of the opening round of this season’s Carabao Cup.

The R’s go into this one on the back of a huge win at Cardiff City last time out. Sinclair Armstrong fired the R’s to victory following their 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day of the season, with this being the club’s first home game of the campaign.

Norwich meanwhile won at home to Hull City in their opening game of the season, before drawing 4-4 with Southampton at St Mary’s over the weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR will be buzzing after the weekend. What a win that was for them. Gareth Ainsworth needs to manage expectations still, but he’ll also want to keep this momentum going, so I’m expecting a strong side to face Norwich tomorrow.

“And the Canaries have perhaps started the season better than most would’ve thought. They’ve put in two good performances but in both they’ve shown that they can be a bit sloppy at the back.

“This should be an inetresting clash between two Championship rivals, and one that could go either way. But I think Norwich just have the edge in terms of depth and quality in the side.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Norwich City

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

James Ray

“Norwich have more depth than QPR and if the two sides are to rotate, that could make the difference here.

“The R’s should have the wind in their sails after that much-needed win at the weekend and following that up with a home game could be ideal as Ainsworth looks to build some momentum. However, the focus needs to be on the league this season, so some key players could be rested.

“If that proves to be the case, I think the visitors will progress to the next round.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Norwich City