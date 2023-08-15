International striker linked and more: Watford transfer news from the last week of the window

Watford were held to a goalless draw at home v Plymouth Argyle last time out, but Valerien Ismael’s side remain unbeaten in the league after their opening two games.

A 4-0 win v QPR on the opening day sees Watford currently sitting in 3rd place of the table. It’s been a positive start to the season but there’s of course a long way to go, and there’s still some time left in the summer transfer window too.

It looks like the Hornets could see some movement before September 1st with the big story from the last week regarding Hornets midfielder Yaser Asprilla.

The likes of Newcastle United and Brighton are being linked; the latter more so, with the Seagulls reportedly primed to make a move for the Colombian.

It was also claimed that Asprilla was keen on making a Premier League move this summer, but playing down those rumours, Ismael said:

“I can’t comment on the talk about Yaser because it’s not true. He’s training every day, he’s focussed and he’s happy to be here. We don’t know where it’s come from.”

Elsewhere, Adam Leventhal revealed last week that Watford were in talks to sign a striker, before it was then revealed that Bolton Wanderers and Northern Ireland hotshot Dion Charles was of interest.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday that Championship duo Stoke City and Watford are both keen on the 27-year-old, who scored 17 goals in League One last season.

Lastly, Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath revealed Watford’s interest in Benfica attacker Tiago Gouveia last week.

The 22-year-old has interest from a number of teams in the Championship, including Hull City, Leicester City, Southampton, Watford, and West Brom, with all linked clubs chasing a season-long loan deal for the player.

The Hornets return to action away at Stoke City on Saturday.