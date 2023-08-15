Hull City attacker attracting interest from League One clubs

Hull City winger Ryan Longman is attracting interest from League One, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City are looking to offload the attacker before the end of the transfer window.

Longman, 22, has fallen out of favour at the MKM Stadium and is not part of Liam Rosenior’s long-term plans.

HullLive report that he has ‘options’ in the third tier after his proposed move to Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük fell through.

Hull exit on the cards

Offloading Longman would be a shrewd move by Hull as it would free up space and funds in their squad to bring in more reinforcements before the transfer deadline on 1st September.

There is no doubt that he is a player with potential and could go on to have a great career in the Football League. However, he doesn’t suit Rosenior’s team at the moment and has slipped down the pecking order in his position behind the likes of Harry Vaughan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Dogukan Sinik and new signing Jason Lokilo, with more additions in that particular area expected over the next couple of weeks too.

Longman rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and was a key player for the Sussex outfit at various youth levels during his time on the books at the AMEX Stadium. He also made one senior appearance for the Seagulls before being loaned out to AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt.

Hull then came calling in the summer of 2021 on an initial loan deal after they won promotion from League One under former boss Grant McCann. His switch to East Yorkshire was then made permanent in the January of that season and he still has time left on that contract that he penned.