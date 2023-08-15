Chelsea, &#8216;Here we go&#8217;: Fabrizio Romano confirms imminent Leicester City signing

‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano confirms imminent Leicester City signing

byLuke Phelps
15 August 2023
1 minute read
No comments

Cesare Casadei will complete his loan move from Chelsea to Leicester City today, says Fabrizio Romano.

Casadei, 20, finally looks set to seal his loan move from Chelsea to Leicester City today, after a growing amount of speculation linking the Italian starlet with a summer move to the King Power.

There’s been a bit of back and forth and at one point in the summer it looked like Casadei wouldn’t be joining Enzo Maresca’s side for the 2023/24 campaign.

But the Foxes have persisted and they now look set to get their man with Romano revealing on Twitter this morning that Casadei is set to complete his move from Chelsea to Leicester, after a deal was agreed last week.

Romano tweeted:

Casadei looks set to become Leicester’s sixth signing of the summer so far, and only the club’s second loan signing, joining Callum Doyle who signed on loan from Manchester City earlier in the summer.

Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts