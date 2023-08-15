‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano confirms imminent Leicester City signing

Cesare Casadei will complete his loan move from Chelsea to Leicester City today, says Fabrizio Romano.

Casadei, 20, finally looks set to seal his loan move from Chelsea to Leicester City today, after a growing amount of speculation linking the Italian starlet with a summer move to the King Power.

There’s been a bit of back and forth and at one point in the summer it looked like Casadei wouldn’t be joining Enzo Maresca’s side for the 2023/24 campaign.

But the Foxes have persisted and they now look set to get their man with Romano revealing on Twitter this morning that Casadei is set to complete his move from Chelsea to Leicester, after a deal was agreed last week.

Romano tweeted:

Cesare Casadei will complete his move to Leicester on loan from Chelsea today. Documents are ready after deal agreed last week. 🔵🦊 #LCFC Enzo Maresca already made contact with Casadei as he's set to join the club. Here we go, confirmed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

Casadei looks set to become Leicester’s sixth signing of the summer so far, and only the club’s second loan signing, joining Callum Doyle who signed on loan from Manchester City earlier in the summer.