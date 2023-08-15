Free agent snapped up by EFL club after Crystal Palace release

Stevenage have signed Reece Hannam following his departure from Crystal Palace, as announced on their official club website.

Stevenage have decided to hand the defender a contract after his recent trial spell.

Hannam, 22, cut ties with Crystal Palace at the end of last season after they decided not to extend his contract at Selhurst Park.

He has since been weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent and has now landed himself a switch to the Football League.

New face at Stevenage

Hannam has time on his side and will be eager to develop his career with Stevenage now. He will be pleased to have found himself a new permanent home and will now look to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

The full-back will provide useful competition and depth to Steve Evans’ defensive department. Boro gained promotion from League Two last term and have made a dream start to life back win League One, winning both of their opening league fixtures against Northampton Town and Shrewsbury Town as they prepare for their next clash against Cambridge United at home this evening.

Stevenage have delved into the market this summer to bring in the likes of Nick Freeman, Harry Anderson, Dan Butler and Alex MacDonald, among others, and their recruits seem to have gelled together quickly.

Hannam is the latest new faces and he rose up through the academy ranks at West Ham before switching to fellow London club Crystal Palace in 2019. Despite being a regular for the Eagles U21’s side, he never made a senior appearance for the Premier League club.

He was shipped out away on loan from Selhurst Park at Bromley though and gained valuable first-team experience with the National League outfit so will look to build on that with Boro now.