Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden provides transfer update ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has said they are having a ‘lot’ of conversations behind the scenes regarding more transfer business.

Charlton Athletic remain active but won’t be rushing into any deals as they look to bring in some more players.

The Addicks have had a busy summer so far as their boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad and may not have finished just yet with the deadline on 1st September.

Speaking ahead of their game against Bristol Rovers this evening, Holden has provided this update to the club website: “Well, we’ve still got our targets. It’s a question that you face in every interview and I totally get it because it’s a topical question obviously for our supporters and for everybody.

“I think the recruitment’s been strong up to now and we still want to be active, but what we don’t want to do is go and rush into making signings. Obviously we’ve picked up one or two injuries, but we don’t want to go and rush a signing that’s not the right one for the football club.

“There’s still a lot of conversations going on, still a lot of phone calls and still a lot of work behind the scenes. There’s still two-and-a-half weeks to go so we’ll see how the squad looks in the next few weeks.”

Charlton remain active

Charlton have been shrewd with their recruitment since the end of last season and have acquired some useful players for League One level. Goalkeeper Harry Isted, who joined following his exit from Premier League new boys Luton Town, helped Barnsley reach the play-off final last term during his loan spell at Oakwell.

They have bolstered their defensive department by bringing in centre-back Lloyd Jones from Cambridge United and left-back Tayo Edun from Blackburn Rovers.

Panutche Camara and Terry Taylor has arrived at The Valley from Ipswich Town and Burton Albion respectably to bolster their options in the middle of the park, whilst striker Alfie May injects more quality into their options in attack and fired 22 goals in all competitions in the last campaign for Cheltenham Town.

Charlton won 1-0 on the opening day at home to fellow London club Leyton Orient with midfielder George Dobson scoring the winner. However, they were beaten by the same scoreline last time out away at Peterborough United so will be eager to bounce back with a win over Bristol Rovers on their own patch.

Holden has insisted they are working hard to make more additions possible but requires patience from the supporters as he weighs up his options.